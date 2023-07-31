Phoenix reaches 31 straight days of temperatures above 43°C

The South-western US city of Phoenix recorded its 31st consecutive day of temperatures higher than 43°C as a large share of the nation's population was hit with extreme heat.

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday said the Arizona capital had reached a high of 43.8°C. Phoenix's stretch of intensely hot days far exceeds its previous record of 18 set in 1974.

Forecasters reported the intense stretch could end on Monday, although barely, and any relief will be short-lived, they said. Temperatures are expected to fall to 42.2°C on Monday and 41.6°C on Tuesday before rising again later in the week.

The South-west has suffered under much of the heatwave that has swept through the US since last month. It has only intensified since, with scientists proclaiming this month to be the hottest the world has recorded.

In California, firefighters were on Monday battling two major blazes. One was reported to be burning in the Mojave National Preserve, known as the "York Fire", while firefighters were making progress against another.

“The York Fire remains at 70,000 acres [28,330 hectares] and 0 per cent containment. Increased fire activity was observed again today, as winds picked up and are starting to exacerbate the fire’s behaviour,” the Mojave National Preserve said in an online post on Sunday.

The York Fire broke out on Friday and has sent a plume of visible smoke 160km across the Nevada state line.

Las Vegas is closing in on a temperature record of its own. The city's record for the average each day in July currently stands at 35.5°C. The last two weeks have been the hottest 14-day stretch in the city's history, with an average temperature of 38.16°C.

Sizzling temperatures have also led to some places in the Midwest, North-east and mid-Atlantic recording their hottest days of the year.

The NWS prediction centre has forecast more than 100 million people this week may experience a “dangerous heat index reading” of 40.5°C or higher.

Portions of the Central and Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley and areas along the Gulf Coast will all face dangerous heat. The combination of heat and humidity will also create lead to readings of more than 43.3°C in eastern Texas, Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The NWS has warned the latest heat could bring record warm lows during the night and oppressive heat during the day.