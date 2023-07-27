Biden acts to protect US workers from temperatures hotter than Middle East

US President Joe Biden is unveiling a plan on Thursday to protect outdoor workers and communities struggling through a prolonged heatwave that has left parts of the nation experiencing temperatures hotter than the Middle East.

Mr Biden has asked the Labour Department to issue a hazard alert to “reaffirm that workers have heat-related protections under federal law”, the White House said.

“Workers, including farmworkers, farmers, firefighters, and construction workers, are disproportionately impacted,” it said.

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US. Temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona were expected to hit 46°C on Thursday, hotter than Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Riyadh.

Temperatures in Furnace Creek, in California's Death Valley, reached 53.3°C on Sunday.

The Labour Department will also increase enforcement of heat-safety violations and increase inspections in high-risk industries.

Mr Biden was scheduled to meet the mayors of Phoenix and San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday to hear how the extreme heat had affected their communities.

The south-western US has suffered the brunt of the searing heat that is expected spread across much of the country.

Phoenix has experienced 26 consecutive days with high temperatures of 43°C or greater, a streak that far exceeds the previous record of 18 days in 1974.

The National Weather Service said night temperatures at Phoenix Sky Habour fell below 32°C at 11pm local time on Wednesday, for the first time since July 9.

Meanwhile, cities along the I-95 corridor were forecast to suffer a heatwave from Saturday, with high temperatures and humidity contributing to heat index values of at least 40°C, the NWS said in its Thursday bulletin.

An updated Day 3-7 Hazards Outlook has been issued. https://t.co/VBxTZCpCic pic.twitter.com/yQgYHPSHOU — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) July 26, 2023

“Major metropolitan areas such as Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Boston are under a Heat Advisory, while an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the New York City metro area,” the NWS reported.

The weather agency expects the stretch to be the hottest this summer with numerous temperature records likely to be broken.

Mr Biden will also announce a $7 million investment to improve the nation's weather forecasts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and an additional $152 million investment to expand water storage in California, Colorado and Washington state.

Climate change has been major priority for Mr Biden since assuming office, House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Separately, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the appointment of a new Climate Counsellor who will lead the department's efforts to facilitate financing for a net-zero economy. The department's climate hub was created in 2021.

Ms Yellen will oversee a meeting on Friday to receive an update on the Financial Stability Oversight Council's climate-related financial risk committee.