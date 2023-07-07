'Troll apartment' in California sells for $430,000

A California residence nicknamed the “troll apartment” has sold for $430,000.

The listing for the residence went viral due to its unique location, which is beneath the road and over the arch of a bridge overlooking the Alhambra Wash.

It was nicknamed the “troll apartment” as the fairy-tale creatures typically tend to reside near or under bridges.

The one-bedroom apartment, listed by Compass Real Estate last month, was on the market for 20 days before it was snapped up for $180,000 over its original asking price.

“Excellent opportunity to get into home ownership and build equity!” the listing said. “This property is ideal for a young professional that wants to be close to downtown for work.”

Built in 1949, the apartment has one bathroom and has a 450-square-foot rooftop patio that is “perfect for entertaining”. And while it has no dedicated parking space, it is near public transit.

“It's definitely the most unique listing I've ever had in my entire residential real estate career,” Douglas Lee, the sales associate handling the property for Compass Real Estate, told KTLA-TV.

“There's a lot of just unique interest. And instead of it being off-putting to people, it's actually come off as very unique and cool.”

Southern California is well known for its high real estate prices and many people looking to buy in the area must either settle for tiny dwellings in the right postcode or head out to the distant suburbs.

The median sale price for an existing single-family house in southern California is about $785,000, according to The Los Angeles Times.

And with interest rates spiking this year, the prospective homebuyer, like the troll, might become just another mythical creature.