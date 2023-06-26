One killed as tornadoes and thunderstorms hit US

One person was killed after tornadoes and thunderstorms hit the US Midwest and South, leaving dozens of homes badly damaged.

The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes were reported on Sunday afternoon in central Indiana.

Emergency officials from Martin County in Indiana confirmed that one person had died in the state. Emergency Management director Cameron Wolf said the victim's injured partner was airlifted to hospital.

The pair lived in a two-storey log cabin that was destroyed in the storms. Further details were not immediately available.

Mr Wolf said in an interview with PBS on Monday that the damage was “random” and “kind of widespread.” He confirmed that the storm caused more damage in the countryside adding that towns were not hit as hard by the storms.

Local media footage and images showed the extent of the damage with fallen trees, blocked roads and damage to homes. A large hail storm was also reported in Indiana and adjacent states, officials said.

Fire chief Eric Funkhouser from Bargersville, south of Indianapolis, said that while no casualties were reported, about 75 homes sustained moderate to severe damage after the weather.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Qa2kryAPC6 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 25, 2023

Emergency shelters were set up in central Indiana for those whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

Half a million people were left without power or faced significant power cuts due to the weather, according to PowerOutage.us.

At least one person died and about two dozen people were injured after a tornado hit central Mississippi last week.

A dangerous heatwave was thought to have helped spawn deadly tornadoes in Texas and Florida this month, where at least four people were killed in storms. Flooding also forced almost 150 people out of their homes.