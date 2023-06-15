12 women working on same baby ward pregnant at same time in US hospital

Twelve nurses and other staff working together in a Virginia hospital's baby ward were all pregnant at the same time.

The baby boom at the Riverside Regional Medical Centre in Newport News is unlike any the neonatal intensive care unit, or Nicu, has seen before.

“There is something in the water, as some would say,” Nicu nurse manager Kaylee Arsenault said.

“We have historically never seen this many team members on our unit pregnant at the same time in one year.”

Ten nurses, one nurse practitioner and one unit secretary at the centre were all pregnant at the same time, with the first baby arriving in March.

Five of the 12 are first-time mums.

The first girl, born in March, was followed by another girl in May. The others are not far behind, with four expected in July, three in August, one in September and the last due in October. Four more girls, three boys and three “surprises” are expected.

“We all feel extremely supported and we don't have to worry about much if anyone needs anything,” said registered nurse Haley Bradshaw, who is 35 weeks pregnant.

“We’re all here to step in and help if someone takes a break or has a doctor’s appointment. We have each other's backs.”

As to the possible management headache of several mothers heading out on maternity leave en masse, the hospital appears to have it covered.

“Luckily the maternity leaves are relatively staggered so the mums that are currently out will be trickling back in as others go out on maternity leave,” April Weston, director of integrated communications, told The National.

“If there are needs for additional support, we will pull in [on-call] team members.”

The medical centre expressed its support for the staff members and said it looks forward to sharing pictures later this year “when all 12 babies are together”.