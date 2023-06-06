Chris Christie files paperwork to officially launch US presidential campaign

Chris Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, joined the 2024 campaign for the White House on Tuesday.

Mr Christie, who filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission ahead of an evening announcement planned in Manchester, New Hampshire, presents a novel challenge as the only Republican contender so far willing to land genuinely damaging blows against Mr Trump.

The 60-year-old Newark native came sixth in New Hampshire seven years ago and eventually endorsed Mr Trump, serving as a key adviser before the pair fell out over the former president's refusal to accept his 2020 election defeat.

Mr Christie has already begun needling his former friend, arguing last month that the de facto Republican leader was “afraid” of debating serious opponents.

Mr Trump has indicated that he may skip at least one of the first two Republican primary debates, expressing a reluctance to share the limelight with lower-polling rivals.

“If he really cares about the country – and I have deep questions about that – but if he really cares about the country, then he's going to get up there, and he shouldn't be afraid,” Mr Christie told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Mr Christie has assailed Mr Trump on all manner of issues, highlighting the escalating criminal investigations opened into the embattled billionaire, scoffing at his false claims of election fraud and calling him "[Vladimir] Putin's puppet” over his isolationist stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The campaign launch comes a day after former vice president Mike Pence filed the paperwork for his own White House bid, setting up an unusual scenario in which two former running mates become rivals.

The evangelical Christian plans an official campaign launch on Wednesday in the early voting state of Iowa.

Polls show Mr Trump as the overwhelming early front-runner, regularly posting leads on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in excess of 30 points. None of the other candidates has reached double figures.

