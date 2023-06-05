Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential campaign, filing shows

Former US vice president Mike Pence on Monday filed paperwork declaring his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, pitting him against former president Donald Trump.

Mr Pence will formally launch his campaign on Wednesday in the city of Des Moines, Iowa. His candidacy was made official after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

The former vice president has spent months preparing for a White House campaign by releasing a book, speaking at various engagements and touring states across the US.

“There might be somebody else I'd prefer more,” Mr Pence said last year when asked if he's endorse Mr Trump for another run at the Oval Office.

He was a firm supporter of Mr Trump while serving as vice president, but refused to do his boss's bidding when he did not concede to demands that he overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Many supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021 in the effort to block the peaceful transition of power. Some, spurred by Mr Trump, called for Mr Pence to be hanged.

Mr Pence has since said that he and Mr Trump will never agree on the January 6 insurrection.