Dramatic crash sends car flying after it hits ramp on US tow truck

A US police officer captured on camera a car crash that looked like something from the movies, when a driver hit the ramp of a tow truck and flew about 35 metres through the air.

The dramatic wreck happened last week in Lowndes County in the southern state of Georgia.

The crash happened as a Florida woman was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound in the left lane of the motorway, according to an accident report. The tow lorry was parked in the left lane, with its emergency lights activated, the report states.

Body cam footage from the officer shows the car driving up the tow lorry ramp and travelling through the air, striking another car driving along the road. It then travelled another seven metres before coming to rest, the report states.

A Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy was struck by flying debris, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The 21-year-old Florida driver was taken to South Georgia Medical Centre. It was unclear from the police report how seriously she was injured.

AP contributed to this report