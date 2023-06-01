Biden falls on stage at Air Force Academy graduation ceremony

President appears to have tripped on a sandbag at the event

Joe Biden trips and falls at graduation ceremony

Joe Biden trips and falls at graduation ceremony
Joe Biden trips and falls at graduation ceremony
The National author image
The National
Jun 01, 2023
Powered by automated translation

President Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage on Thursday after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The 80-year-old US President quickly got up on one knee, helped by three people, and walked back to his seat unassisted.

As Mr Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, seeming to indicate what he tripped over.

Read More
Too old or just well seasoned? Biden tackles criticism of his age

A White House reporter said Mr Biden appeared to have tripped over a sandbag on the stage.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt said on Twitter that Mr Biden was fine.

“There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” he explained.

The fall came after Mr Biden delivered a commencement address to a flag-waving audience, in which he warned graduates they would enter service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.

Mr Biden, the oldest president in US history, is running for re-election in 2024.

Doctors declared him healthy and fit for duty after a physical examination in February.

Updated: June 01, 2023, 7:46 PM
Joe Biden2024 United States presidential election

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from DC

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national