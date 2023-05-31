Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie to announce presidential campaign, reports say

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is expected to join the Republican field for the 2024 US presidential election next week, several outlets reported on Wednesday.

He is expected to make the announcement during a town hall event at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire on June 6, Axios reported.

Mr Christie would join a field that includes former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and others.

Once a prominent supporter of Mr Trump, the former New Jersey governor has since become one of his harshest critics after the Capitol compound insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Mr Christie rose to prominence in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy ravaged the New Jersey coast and he made the controversial decision to tour the damage with Barack Obama, who was president at the time.

While governor, Mr Christie also travelled to Israel where he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then president Shimon Peres. He also visited Jordan as a guest of King Abdullah II.

Mr Christie's campaign is expected to portray the US in a more hopeful light, Axios reported. He is also expected to use his brash persona to continue criticising Mr Trump.

Still, the former president holds a commanding lead over his Republican rivals.

Mr Trump currently enjoys more than 54 per cent of support among likely Republican voters, FiveThirtyEight's polling aggregator shows. His closest rival, Mr DeSantis, is at 20.4 per cent.

Mr Christie previously ran for president in 2016.