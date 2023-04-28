Nikki Haley says Joe Biden probably wouldn't survive second term

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has taken a swipe at US President Joe Biden over his age after he announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024.

The 51-year-old former governor of South Carolina suggested Vice President Kamala Harris would ultimately take over the presidency if Mr Biden were to win a second term.

“He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” she said in an interview with Fox News this week.

Mr Biden is currently 80 years old — and he recognises his age is a “legitimate” issue for voters.

“I respect them taking a hard look at it, I take a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run and I feel good,” he said in response to questions about his age at a press conference this week.

He is already the oldest American president.

This is not the first time Ms Haley has brought up the subject of age in politics.

Ms Haley suggested in her campaign launch speech that politicians and elected representatives over the age of 75 should be required to take a mental competency test.

And in calling for a new generation to take control of US politics, she said during a campaign event: “I am in my prime.”

Shortly afterwards, CNN host Don Lemon said during a broadcast she was not in her “prime”, claiming that women in their 50s are past their prime.

One of his co-hosts scrambled to clarify whether Lemon was talking about “prime for childbearing or are you talking about prime for being president”. Lemon stuck to his guns.

His comments caused outrage and were described as being both ageist and sexist. It is believed the comments contributed to his removal from the network.