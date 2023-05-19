US debt limit talks on 'pause' after Republicans walk out

A top debt ceiling negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday that it was time to “press pause” on talks, shortly after negotiations with the White House came to a standstill at the US Capitol.

Congressman Garret Graves, who was chosen by Mr McCarthy to lead the talks, emerged from an hour-long session and said gaps remained between Republicans in the House of Representatives and the Democratic administration.

“It’s time to press pause because it’s just not productive,” Mr Graves told reporters.

Mr Graves said the negotiations are “just unreasonable” and that it was unclear when they would resume.

US stocks dropped slightly on the news, with the S&P 500 Index down about 0.45 per cent from earlier in the day as of 1pm in New York.

President Joe Biden's administration is racing to strike a deal with Republicans led by Mr McCarthy as the nation careens towards a potentially catastrophic debt default if the government fails to increase the borrowing limit to keep paying the nation's bills.

Negotiators met for a third day behind closed doors at the Capitol with hopes of settling on an agreement this weekend before possible House votes next week.

They face a deadline as soon as June 1, when the Treasury Department has said it will run out of cash to pay the government's incurred debt. A default would probably lead to global economic uncertainty.

What is the US debt ceiling?

Republicans want steep spending cuts that Mr Biden has so far refused to accept. Any deal would need the support of both Republicans and Democrats to find approval in the divided Congress and be passed into law.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that it was “past time” for the White House to get serious about negotiating a deal to raise the nation's borrowing limit

“Time is of the essence,” Mr McConnell said on Twitter.

.@POTUS waited months before agreeing to negotiate with @SpeakerMcCarthy on a spending deal. They are the only two who can reach an agreement. It is past time for the White House to get serious. Time is of the essence. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 19, 2023

