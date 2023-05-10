Mystery rock believed to be meteorite hits house in New Jersey

A rock believed to be a meteorite has struck a home in the US state of New Jersey.

The Hopewell Township Police Department confirmed the incident on Monday and said that no one was injured.

Officials believe the rock could have been from the recent Eta Aquariids meteor shower, which has been visible in parts of the US.

“A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof a residence located on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Rd,” police said.

“The ranch-style home was occupied at the time but there were no injuries reported. The object, which is described as approximately 4 by 6 inches [10 by 15cm], is oblong in shape and appears metallic.

“It penetrated the roof, the ceiling and then impacted the hardwood floor before coming to a rest.”

The rock caused a dent in the floor. Photo: Hopewell Township Police Department

The police department said it was working with other agencies to identify the object and that an investigation was continuing.

Meteorites are small fragments of asteroids or comets. They are usually small and can hold clues to the formation of the solar system.

The main asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter, has many space rocks that are orbiting the Sun.

It is not the first time that a mysterious rock has struck a residential home.

In 2021, a meteorite fell on a driveway in Winchcombe in England. It has since been in the care of museum scientists.

The rock was a fragment of a fireball that lit up skies in many parts of the UK and northern Europe.

The meteorite was an extremely rare type called carbonaceous chondrite.

These have been known to contain organic matter and amino acids, which scientists call “ingredients for life”.

The UAE has plans to send a spacecraft to the main asteroid belt in 2028 to study seven asteroids.