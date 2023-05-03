Title 42: US to temporarily send 1,500 troops to southern border

President Joe Biden's administration will temporarily send 1,500 additional troops to help secure the US-Mexico border, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, ahead of an anticipated surge in migration when a pandemic-era rule expires this month.

“For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry and warehouse support, until CBP [Customs and Border Protection] can address these needs through contracted support,” Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The force will be in addition to an ongoing deployment of about 2,500 National Guard troops.

So-called Title 42 restrictions that were put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic are set to end on May 11. They allow US authorities to rapidly expel non-Mexican migrants to Mexico without giving them the chance to seek asylum.

Mr Biden, who is running for re-election in 2024, has grappled with record numbers of migrants caught illegally crossing the US-Mexico border since he took office in 2021.

Republicans have criticised him for rolling back the hardline policies of Republican former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for his party's nomination.

Some of Mr Biden's fellow Democrats as well as immigration activists have also lambasted the President for gradually toughening his approach to border security.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, when asked about the troop deployment in a news conference, said the US is a sovereign nation and that Mexico respects its decisions.

US troops have been used to help secure the border during previous administrations as well. But Pentagon leaders have long been frustrated over military deployments to the border, privately arguing that the mundane tasks are better suited for law enforcement agencies and can affect military readiness.

Immigration advocates have criticised previous efforts to send troops to the border.

“People seeking asylum should be met with humanitarian professionals, welcoming volunteers, and medical and mental health professionals. Not soldiers,” tweeted Bilal Askaryar, interim campaign manager of the #WelcomeWithDignity Campaign.

Reuters contributed to this report