Gunman at large after Atlanta shooting that left at least 1 dead

At least one person was killed in a lunchtime shooting on Wednesday at a medical building in a busy commercial area of Atlanta, and the suspected gunman is still at large, police said.

Authorities said that at least four people had been taken to hospital after the shooting.

Officers responded to calls about an active shooter in the Midtown section of the city at midday, the Atlanta Police Department said in a tweet.

Authorities identified the suspected gunman as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, saying that he was armed and dangerous.

Police posted four photographs of the suspect on Twitter. The photos showed a man in a doorway, his arm raised and pointing what appeared to be a handgun.

His target was not visible in the photos.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

The suspect had a mask over his face and nose and was wearing a sweatshirt and carrying a brown backpack.

“Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” the department said.

The four injured, all of whom were adults, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Three victims were in a critical condition and undergoing surgery while the fourth was being treated in the emergency room, the hospital's chief medical officer, Robert Jansen, said during a news conference.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens advised people in the area to shelter in place, and police cordoned off some streets in Midtown.

About an hour after the shooting, a Swat team gathered near the High Art Museum, about 1.2km from the scene, according to a video posted on Twitter by a local CBS affiliate.

Atlanta Public Schools said several schools in the area would operate on external lockdown for the rest of the day as a precaution.