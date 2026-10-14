India's Bank of Baroda to 'defend interests' after BR Shetty's $15bn lawsuit

India's Bank of Baroda on Wednesday ​said ​it would protect ​its interests, a day after UAE-based ⁠businessman and founder of NMC Health BR Shetty filed ⁠a $15 billion case against the lender and ​25 other defendants at Bombay High Court.

Mr Shetty alleged ⁠the Bank of Baroda and several current and former employees helped facilitate a fraud that contributed to the collapse of the Middle East healthcare group, according to a ⁠court filing reviewed by Reuters.

The firm, then the Gulf's largest private healthcare provider, ​was ⁠placed under administration in 2020 ‌after months of financial mismanagement and disclosed debts of $6.6 billion, way above previous estimates ​of $2.1 billion.

Representatives for Mr Shetty did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a stock exchange notification on Wednesday, the country's second-largest state lender said: “The bank has not been served with such a suit and cannot comment on the contents of pleadings, which are untested in court. If and when the bank is served, the bank will defend the suit firmly and take all steps necessary to protect its interests.”

The Bank of Baroda added that it was pursuing recovery and enforcement proceedings in India and the UAE against Mr Shetty for outstanding dues of 28 billion rupees ($294.5 million) and had obtained several decrees against him.

The lender will ​not bear any immediate liability until any order is ‌passed or until it ⁠is required to make a provision on ​account of potential damages, the lender said.

Bank of Baroda ​shares dropped ‌2.6 per cent on Tuesday after the legal action was reported.

The lawsuit, which centres on the bank's lending to ⁠NMC Health and affiliated entities in the UAE, comes three months after the lender agreed to pay $600 million to settle claims brought by administrators of NMC.

Mr Shetty alleged that bank officials enabled round-tripping transactions, ignored repeated anti-money laundering warnings and ​accepted documents bearing forged signatures.

He is seeking $5 billion in direct damages, $5 billion in consequential damages and an additional $5 billion for reputational harm, the filing showed.