Biden to expand background checks in latest effort to tighten gun control

President Joe Biden will on Tuesday announce new measures aimed at reducing gun violence during a visit to the scene of a deadly shooting in Monterey Park, California, in January, a senior administration official has said.

The president is evoking the limited authority of the executive branch to edge the country closer to universal firearms background checks, something he has been unable to get through Congress although it remains popular in voter surveys.

His order directs Attorney General Merrick Garland to pinpoint gun sellers who are not completing background checks or may be evading them intentionally.

Gun control advocates have long raised concerns about a lack of safeguards involving firearms sold at gun shows or by online retailers. The order also charges the Federal Trade Commission with compiling a report that examines firearm manufacturers’ marketing campaigns directed at those not old enough to buy guns.

Additionally, the order asks cabinet members to devise an organised federal response to use in communities affected by a mass shooting. That response would include mental health care and financial assistance if, say, small businesses were forced to shut down or if families lost people who provided their income, a White House fact sheet reveals.

The senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity before the order was made public on Tuesday, said the federal government could do more to support families and first responders in the aftermath of these tragedies.

Expand Autoplay Police in Torrance, California, use armored vehicles to surround a white cargo van, believed to be connected to the Monterey Park mass shooting. Reuters

Up to March 13, there have been 109 mass shootings in the US this year alone, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive. That compares to 85 by the same date last year, the archive found.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Monterey Park after 11 people were killed by a gunman during a Lunar New Year celebration in the majority Asian-American community. Nine others were wounded. Ms Harris called on Congress to enact “reasonable gun safety laws".

Last year, Congress passed the first nationwide gun-control legislation in 30 years, introducing measures to improve the national background-check system for buyers under 21, and to close the so-called boyfriend loophole that allowed dating partners convicted of domestic abuse to buy guns.

Mr Biden maintains that Congress should move to ban all sales of assault weapons in the country and pass universal background checks, moves many Republicans have resisted.