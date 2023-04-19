US announces new sanctions on companies supporting Iran's drone and military programmes

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on one person and six companies it accused of being part of a procurement network that enables Iran’s military and drone programmes.

In a statement, the Treasury said it had imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman, a company that is already under US sanctions, and on the group’s front companies and suppliers of goods and technology, which are based in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China.

The Treasury said that the network is responsible for enabling Iran’s procurement of electronic components for its military programmes, including those used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which continue to “destabilise the Middle East region and beyond”.

“The network sanctioned today has procured goods and technology for the Iranian government and its defence industry and UAV programme,” Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence.

“Treasury will continue to enforce its sanctions against Iran’s military procurement efforts that contribute to regional insecurity and global instability.”