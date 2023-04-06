Bob Lee, Cash App founder, killed in stabbing in San Francisco

Cash App founder and tech executive Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, the city's police department has said.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 2.35am on Tuesday and found Mr Lee suffering from apparent stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have yet been made.

“There is no place for this kind of violent crime against anyone in our city,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Chief Scott said the investigation is still in its early stages and the department will not speculate “on the circumstances surrounding this horrific crime”.

Mr Lee was fatally stabbed in the Rincon Hill neighbourhood, near Google's headquarters and the stadium for Major League Baseball team the San Francisco Giants.

A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco. AP

Mr Lee was the chief product officer of the cryptocurrency company MobileCoin.

MobileCoin chief executive Josh Goldard remembered Mr Lee as a “child of dreams”.

“He was made for the world that is being born right now,” Mr Goldard said in a statement.

“From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at MobileCoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth.”

San Francisco has seen a rise in crime as it continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Police data shows the city has recorded 12 homicides this year, slightly up from 10 recorded this time in 2022.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called Mr Lee's fatal stabbing a “horrible tragedy”. Ms Bree said she is confident anyone responsible for the fatal stabbing would be held accountable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report