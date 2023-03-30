Two US military helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

Two US Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky during a training mission on Wednesday night, officials have said.

US army base Fort Campbell said the status of the crew members on the crashed helicopters were currently not known.

"At approximately 10pm yesterday two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky," according to a statement by US army base Fort Campbell.

READ MORE Two Britons among four dead in helicopter crash at Australian beach

"The crew members were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred," it said.

"The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families."

The HH60 Blackhawk can carry up to 12 soldiers and usually four crew members, depending on the mission.

The incident is under investigation, it added. "More information will be released as it becomes available."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said fatalities were expected.

Typically, two pilots operate the aircraft while another two crew members could be manning door guns or fill the role of so-called "special mission aviators", who might be assigned to manage specific equipment or cargo.

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," he said on Twitter.

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

He said Kentucky police and emergency management were responding.

"Please pray for all those affected," Mr Beshear tweeted.