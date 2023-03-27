Multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting, gunman dead

Nashville police killed the attacker. Photo: Metro Nashville Police
The National author image
The National
Mar 27, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Officials responded to a school shooting in the US state of Tennessee that involved multiple victims, authorities said on Monday.

The local police department said officers killed the attacker.

The incident began when officers responded to an active shooter situation at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School in Nashville on Monday morning, the Nashville Fire Department said.

“We can confirm we have multiple patients,” the fire department said in a tweet.

Police established a reunification area at Woodmont Baptist Church.

This is a developing story

Updated: March 27, 2023, 4:15 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL