Republican congressman for Uvalde faces outrage from his party for supporting gun safety

Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, who represents the Texas town of Uvalde where a gunman killed 21 children and staff in a primary school, is reportedly facing outrage from his own party after he supported gun safety measures.

The Republican Party of Texas is convening this weekend and may discuss censuring Mr Gonzales, The San Antonio Report said.

Mr Gonzales voted to support a bipartisan gun control bill in the House last year, breaking with Republicans.

The legislation came following the Uvalde attack, in which a gunman killed 19 pupils and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

“As a congressman, it’s my duty to pass laws that never infringe on the constitution while protecting the lives of the innocent,” he wrote in a tweet at the time of the legislation's passing, referencing how “school was my sanctuary” from family issues as a child.

CNN reported at the time that he was one of 14 Republicans to vote for the bill.

He is also facing censure for breaking with his party on votes to support same-sex marriage and the House Republican majority's new rules package.

Voting to censure a party member does not remove them from office, nor does not prevent them from running for re-election as a member of the party.

However, censure may limit financial help from the party if Mr Gonzales were to run as a Republican again. The party could also remove restrictions on other party members from campaigning against him.