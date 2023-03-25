US chocolate factory explosion kills two

Two people were killed in an explosion at a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania on Friday that also left nine people missing, authorities have said.

Several other people were injured by the explosion at the R M Palmer plant in West Reading, about 96 kilometres north-west of Philadelphia, local police chief Wayne Holden said.

The explosion occurred just before 5pm, sending flames, smoke, dust and debris skyward, a video by WTXF television showed.

The blast destroyed one building and damaged another that included apartments.

Smoke rises from the chocolate factory after the explosion. Twitter @Based_In410 via Reuters

The cause of the blast is under investigation, Mr Holden told reporters.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said the factory was “pretty levelled” by the explosion.

“The building in the front, with the church and the apartments — the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forwards."

Eight people were taken to Reading Hospital on Friday evening, spokeswoman Jessica Bezler said.

Two people were admitted in fair condition and five were being treated and would be released, she said. One patient was transferred to another facility, but Ms Bezler provided no further details.

Ms Kaag said people were asked to move back about a block in each direction from the site of the explosion but no evacuations were ordered.

Dean Murray, the borough manager of West Reading, said damage to the apartment building forced some residents to leave their homes.

There was no immediate comment from R M Palmer, which Mr Murray described as “a staple of the borough”.

The company's website says it has been making “chocolate novelties” since 1948 and has 850 employees at its West Reading headquarters.

With reporting from agencies