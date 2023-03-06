One dead and eight injured in New York concert stampede

A crowd pushed towards the exits of a concert in Rochester, New York, killing one person and injuring eight others, after some people thought they had heard gunshots, police said.

However, Rochester police Lt Nicholas Adams said in a statement to ABC News that police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” at the concert late on Sunday, featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory. A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition.

Six more people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

Officers responded at about 11pm to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Lt Adams said, but later determined injuries were not consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots”, Lt Adams said.