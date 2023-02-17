Actor and rapper Ice T gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actor and Grammy-award hip hop star Ice T was awarded a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in a ceremony held in Los Angeles on Friday.

"If it wasn't for the haters, I definitely wouldn't have pulled this off," he said in remarks before the reveal of the new star. "I swear to God, I swear to God. Thank you so much."

When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood.... This is a trip. 💎 https://t.co/1V29295Vnn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 1, 2023

He is currently known for his role as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola in the Law and Order: SVU show on NBC, the longest-running primetime drama series in American television history.

"I did four shows, which turned into 24 years on this show," he said of his long career with Dick Wolf's successful series.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that "no other actor has shared a longer or stronger working relationship with powerhouse producer Dick Wolf, who has collaborated with Ice-T on seven different projects".

"It's been a continuous pleasure and I hope it goes on for another 25 years," Mr Wolf said in remarks during the ceremony.

His co-star on the series, Mariska Hargitay, and fellow Walk of Famer welcomed his new plaque — which joins her own star as well as her mother's, the late actress Jayne Mansfield.

"It is so profoundly right that your name is now here forever commemorated in this place," she said. "Because there is something else that I hold sacred and that is friendship, [in addition to] your achievements and your artistry."

Ice T is known for being one of the pioneers of gangster rap as a songwriter and performer as well as his scene-stealing turn in New Jack City.

Fellow rapper and Public Enemy frontman Chuck D also honoured him with remarks at the ceremony.

Ice T's star is the 2,747th star on the Walk of Fame.

LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Pitbull, Ice Cube, Queen Latifah, Piddy, 50 Cent, DJ Khaled and Cypress Hill make up the rest of the hip-hop artists who have received a Walk of Fame star.