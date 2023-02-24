Russia may send fighter jets to Iran, US says

Moscow could provide Iran with fighter jets and other military equipment in exchange for Tehran's expanded support for Russia's war in Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.

“We believe that Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

As part of this "unprecedented defence co-operation", Iran has provided Russia with artillery and tank rounds to be used in Ukraine. Tehran is also looking to purchase billions of dollars in military equipment including tanks, radars and combat trainers, Mr Kirby said.

“We were concerned it was going to go both ways. And those concerns are certainly becoming realised,” Mr Kirby said.

Though he did not detail what kind of fighter jets Russia may send or when they would be delivered, Mr Kirby said that the US would be closely watching to see if any transactions are made.

Russia has provided Iran with fighter jets before, including MiG-29s and the Sukhoi-22. The Iranian state-run news agency Tasnim reported the country would also receive Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.

Mr Kirby said the increased co-operation between Moscow and Tehran threatens not only Ukraine, but also the Middle East, as it will help expand Iran's military activity in the region.

"It's a concern on both ends," he said.

The US has accused Iran of providing Russia with hundreds of drones used to attack critical Ukrainian infrastructure. Earlier this month, US officials shared photos of the unmanned aircraft being used in the conflict.

The Treasury Department has also sanctioned an Iranian drone maker for sending unmanned aerial vehicles for use in Ukraine.

Tehran has denied providing drones to Russia.

