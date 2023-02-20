Alec Baldwin faces less potential prison time after gun enhancement dropped

Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentencing enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year term for Alec Baldwin over a fatal film-set shooting, according to court filings made public on Monday.

The actor-producer's attorneys had earlier objected to the enhancement, saying it was unconstitutional because it was added after the October 2021 shooting.

“The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by charging Mr Baldwin under a version of the firearm-enhancement statue that did not exist on the date of the accident,” his lawyers said in an earlier filing.

Read More Halyna Hutchins's parents sue Alec Baldwin over Rust shooting

Baldwin's lawyerdeclined to comment.

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of the film Rust, were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Authorities said Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Ms Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Ms Hutchins's parents and sister have filed a lawsuit over the shooting after a similar suit filed by her husband and son was settled.

Production is expected to resume this spring on Rust after it was halted after the shooting.

Rust Movie Productions said Ms Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, will be the film’s new executive producer with Blanca Cline as the new cinematographer.

Rust Movie Productions said last week a related documentary will detail the completion of the film and the life of Halyna Hutchins.

Mr Souza will return as director when production resumes, although it is unclear in what state the filming will take place.

Rust Movie Productions officials said the use of “working weapons” and “any form of ammunition” will be prohibited on the movie set.