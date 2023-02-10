US shoots down high-altitude 'object' over Alaska

President Joe Biden ordered a high-altitude object to be shot down after it was tracked flying over Alaska on Friday.

“The Department of Defence was tracking a high-altitude object over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The object was flying at an altitude of 12,000 metres and was roughly the size of a small car, Mr Kirby said.

The origins of the aircraft were unknown.

“I have no idea,” Mr Kirby said of who may have owned the aircraft.

“We do not know who owns it, whether state owned or corporate owned. We don't understand the full purpose.”

Mr Kirby did not say whether or not the object was a balloon.

The US military on Thursday night sent a plane to observe the object and determined it was not manned.

Mr Kirby said the object then fell on to frozen US territorial waters, meaning retrieval of debris should be possible.

“Fighter aircraft assigned to us Northern Command took down the object within the last hour,” he said, meaning it was destroyed around 2pm ET.

The incident comes after the military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon at the weekend. Mr Kirby said the US had not contacted China about Friday's incident.

Mr Kirby said the object spotted above Alaska on Thursday night was thought to not have the self-propulsion or manoeuverable capabilities like the balloon the US downed last week.

Because it was a smaller object than the Chinese balloon, which was more than 60 metres wide over 900 kilograms, the object downed on Friday was expected to create a far smaller debris field.

