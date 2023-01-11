Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.35bn in US

The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion after another day of no winners of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late on Tuesday night were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early on Wednesday.

“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” said Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, Mega Millions said.

The largest jackpot in the US to date was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a single ticket in California in November.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in the next drawing will only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

There have been 25 drawings over the three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

Despite the game’s long odds of one in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington and the US Virgin Islands.