Trump's tax returns made public by Democrats in US Congress

Democrats in the US Congress have released six years’ worth of Donald Trump's tax returns.

The documents are expected to show the former president paid little or no federal income tax from 2015 to 2020 as he offset business losses agains his earnings.

It is the latest blow for Mr Trump, 76, who was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House only to be acquitted both times by the US Senate, and now faces multiple legal woes as he mounts a 2024 re-election bid.

Every president and major-party candidate since Richard Nixon has voluntarily made at least summaries of their tax information available to the public and the issue of Mr Trump's taxes became a key issue when he was campaigning for the presidency in 2015 and 2016.

At that time, he repeatedly claimed he had no objection to releasing his tax returns but said they were under a "very complicated" audit.