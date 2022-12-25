Migrants dropped off near Kamala Harris's Washington home on Christmas Eve

Three buses dropped off recent migrants outside the Washington DC home residency of US Vice President Kamala Harris amid freezing conditions on Christmas Eve.

Migrants dropped off at the vice president's residency on the coldest Christmas Eve recorded for Washington at -9°C, the Washington Post reported.

Local charity organisers, who had expected the buses to arrive on Saturday, provided blankets to as many as the roughly 110 to 130 people who arrived on Christmas Eve, according to the Associated Press. A local restaurant donated meals.

The third and final bus of migrants of the night of migrants buses up to D.C. from Texas arriving, with Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network taking them to a church: pic.twitter.com/Y65B8RnilZ — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 25, 2022

Most of the migrants who arrived in Washington DC were expected to head to other locations.

It remained unclear who sent the migrants to Ms Harris's residence.

In September, Texas Governor Greg Abbott in September claimed that he had sent roughly two dozen migrants to Ms Harris's home Naval Observatory in north-west Washington.

Mr Abbott and other Republican governors have sent migrants to Democratic strongholds in protest against President Joe Biden's border policies.

Republicans have argued that the administration has eased restrictions prompting many people to try to enter the US.

The Associated Press contributed to this report