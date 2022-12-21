US sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general as protesters await execution

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general and senior members of the security forces, as the State Department accused Tehran of using executions and sexual violence to stifle peaceful protests.

Mohammed Jafar Montazeri had sanctions imposed by the US Treasury, which said he issued a directive in September ordering courts to hand down harsh sentences to the thousands of protesters held in detention since rallies began three months ago.

“We denounce the Iranian regime’s intensifying use of violence against its own people who are advocating for their human rights,” the Treasury said.

It said Mr Montazeri had presided over the prosecutions of protesters, some of whom have been executed or condemned to death.

Senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij paramilitary organisation also had sanctions placed on them.

They included IRGC commanders in Tehran and the western province of Kurdistan, where the crackdown on protesters has been especially brutal.

A company making armoured vehicles was also listed by the Treasury.

"Iran’s leadership has used executions, arbitrary detention, forced disappearances and sexual violence to stifle peaceful protests by the Iranian people," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday an remarks to commemorate Shab-e-Yalda, the Iranian Winter Solstice celebration.

"It appears no act is beneath the Islamic Republic’s leadership in their attempts to silence dissent."

About 500 people have been killed since protests began in September, in what has posed the biggest threat to Iran's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The UN estimates at least 18,000 people have been arrested, many of whom face execution on farcical charges of "corruption on Earth" and moharebeh, or emnity against God.

Two executions are known to have been carried out despite widespread outcry.

Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard were hanged after expedited trials that have been widely condemned as sham hearings.

While Shab-e-Yalda is a time for celebration, "many families face empty chairs tonight", Mr Price said.

"The eyes of the world are on Iran. We once again take this opportunity to implore Iran’s leadership to listen to its people rather than violently suppress them."

The US has already hit Iran with several rounds of sanctions.

The Treasury has imposed measures on Iran for its human rights breaches and drone supplies to Russia.