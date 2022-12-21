FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to US extradition

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to being extradited to the US, according to a sworn declaration read by his defence lawyer on Wednesday.

Mr Bankman-Fried, currently in the Bahamas, faces charges in the US, where he is accused of defrauding FTX customers of billions of dollars.

He has been charged with eight counts of financial crimes, including wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to avoid campaign finance regulations.

Read More SEC charges former FTX boss Bankman-Fried with 8 counts of financial crimes

Officials with the FBI and the United States Marshals Service — which handles transport of individuals in US custody — have arrived in Nassau, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

His case will now go to the Bahamas foreign minister.

Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on December 12 and is accused by a US prosecutor of “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history”.

Mr Bankman-Fried rode a cryptocurrency wave to become a billionaire several times over and an influential political donor. US regulators accuse him of carrying out a multiyear scheme to defraud investors.

His cryptocurrency crashed after customers became concerned he was commingling funds with his company Alameda Research.

The $32-billion exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11, when he also stepped down as chief executive.

Mr Bankman-Fried, 30, initially resisted extradition.

He is to remain in custody until he is transported to the US and was denied bail last week as a judge deeming the flight risk too great.