Joe Biden says Iran nuclear deal is dead in newly published video

The nuclear deal with Iran is "dead" but the US will not formally announce it, President Joe Biden said in newly published video.

In the footage released on Tuesday, a woman wearing a hairband in the colours of the Iranian flag shakes Mr Biden's hand and asks him to "please announce that the JCPOA is dead", referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal's official name.

The president responds that he is unable to do so for "a lot of reasons".

He then says: "It is dead, but we are not going to announce it. Long story."

The video was captured on November 4 at a campaign event for Congressman Mike Levin in San Diego. The woman asking questions goes on to say "we just don't want any deals with the mullahs ... they don't represent us.

When asked about Mr Biden's remarks, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: "There is no progress happening with respect to the Iran deal now, we don't anticipate any progress any time in the near future, that's just not our focus."

The Biden administration has for months signalled that a US return to the JCPOA, which former president Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018, is looking less and less likely, as Tehran continues to develop its nuclear programme, funds what the West calls "malign activities" across the Middle East, and keeps up its brutal crackdown on protesters.