US sanctions target one of Russia's richest men

The US announced financial sanctions targeting one of Russia's wealthiest men, Vladimir Potanin, the Treasury Department and State Department said Thursday.

The actions come after similar moves were taken against Potanin and his network by Britain and Canada, the State Department said in a statement.

The designation of Rosbank and other entities related to Russia's financial sector "are part of the US government's efforts to further limit (Russia's) ability to fund its unconscionable war of choice against Ukraine," said the Treasury Department.

Treasury is sanctioning 18 entities related to Russia's financial services sector, while the State Department is designating Potanin, his network and more than 40 more people linked to the government in Moscow.

“By sanctioning additional major Russian banks, we continue to deepen Russia’s isolation from global markets,” said Under-Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

“Today’s designations by the United States, together with actions taken by our international partners, will further inhibit the Putin regime’s ability to fund its horrific war against Ukraine.” Mr Nelson added

- This is a developing story...