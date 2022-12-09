Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she has registered as an independent

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced on Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.

Ms Sinema models her political approach on the renegade style of the late Republican senator John McCain, also from Arizona, and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities.

She said she was “declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington”.

The first-term senator wrote in the Arizona Republic that she came into office pledging “to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results".

"I committed [that] I would not demonise people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama. I promised I would never bend to party pressure.”

She wrote that her approach was “rare in Washington and has upset partisans in both parties” but “has delivered lasting results for Arizona”.

Democrats were poised to hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate come January after the victory on Tuesday by Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s run-off election. The Senate is now split 50-49-1, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote for Democrats.

Ms Sinema told Politico that she will not caucus with Republicans and that she plans to keep voting as she has since winning election to the Senate in 2018 after three House terms. “Nothing will change about my values or my behaviour,” she said.

She faces re-election in 2024 and is likely to be matched against a well-funded primary challenger after angering much of the Democratic base by blocking or watering down progressive priorities such as a minimum wage increase or President Joe Biden’s big social spending initiatives. She has not said whether she plans to seek another term.

