Trump prepares to announce 2024 White House run

Donald Trump was due to make a "very big announcement" on Tuesday from his home in Florida, where he was widely expected to declare his intention to again run for US president in 2024.

Associates urged Mr Trump, 76, to postpone his long-expected announcement after last week's midterm elections, where many of the candidates he backed lost, including celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

Senior Republican Party figures and conservative media outlets have publicly turned on the former president after an expected "red wave" of conservative victories largely fizzled.

"Hopefully today will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our country," Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform, which is like Twitter.

He will be speaking at 9pm ET from his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach.

Donald Trump to announce he will run again for president in 2024. Screengrab from his Truth Social account

Mr Trump remains enormously popular among the hard-right, "Make America Great Again" — or Maga — faction of conservative voters.

His early entrance into the 2024 presidential race will ensure he remains a force to contend with even as parts of the Republican Party look for a new leader.

"It's basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it's like three strikes and you're out," Maryland's departing Republican Governor Larry Hogan told CNN.

He was referring to Mr Trump's loss of the House of Representatives in 2018, the presidency in 2020 and the poor showing in the 2022 midterms.

"Donald Trump kept saying, 'we're gonna be winning so much, we'll get tired of winning'. Well, I'm tired of losing. I mean, that's all he's done."

Read More What the midterm elections mean for US democracy

No one else has declared their intention to run for president this early, but Mr Trump's former vice president Mike Pence is expected to do so, as is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Republican establishment appears to be coalescing around Mr DeSantis, who easily won re-election while Trump-anointed candidates elsewhere floundered.

He backed dozens of extremist candidates who propagated his false claims that Joe Biden only won the 2020 election as the result of a broad conspiracy.

Even though court and state election officials rejected Mr Trump's false election claims, about two thirds of Republican voters still believe Mr Biden's victory was illegitimate, polls show.

Even in a year where Mr Biden's approval rating is stuck at about 40 per cent, inflation is soaring and the economy is uncertain, the Democrats bucked historical trends and overperformed at the midterms.

Voter anger over the Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights offset concerns over high inflation, and most of the electorate was wary of picking Republican candidates who repeated Mr Trump's election lies.

He has taken note of the support Mr DeSantis is drawing. The former president has lashed out at his one-time protege, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" and suggesting that he would perform better against the governor in an election.