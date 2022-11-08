Trump says he will make 'big announcement' on November 15

For the latest on the US midterm elections click here

Former US president Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he would mount a 2024 presidential run as soon as next week.

"I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Ohio for Republican US Senate candidate J D Vance, before the midterm elections.

The former president declined to elaborate, saying he did not want to "detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical election".

On Tuesday, Americans will cast their vote in elections that could result in Republicans winning control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Non-partisan election forecasters predict Republicans are likely to pick up roughly 25 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives, more than enough to win a majority. Analysts said Republicans could also pick up the one seat they need to win control of the Senate.

The suggestion from Mr Trump that he would make a second run for the White House came after a speech in which he criticised President Joe Biden and said the US was a "nation in decline" under his leadership.

"We are a nation that is no longer respected or listened to anywhere around the world. We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke."

Earlier on Monday, Mr Biden gave a warning that a Republican victory could weaken the country's democratic institutions.

"Today we face an inflection point. We know in our bones that our democracy's at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it," Mr Biden told a crowd at Bowie State University, a historically black college outside Washington.