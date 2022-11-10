Hurricane Nicole tracker: storm makes landfall in Florida

Hurricane Nicole has made landfall in Florida, marking the second major storm to batter the state in recent months.

The Category 1 hurricane struck just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Centre said, gathering strength after battering the Bahamas.

The centre warned of "dangerous storm surge" and heavy rains as it approached the state's east coast. Wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour were reported as it churned towards land.

Around 18 million people were under NHC-issued warnings ahead of the storm's arrival. It is expected to move into Georgia and the Carolinas in the coming days.

Florida is still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which killed more than 100 people and caused catastrophic damage in September. The state rarely sees November hurricanes - with only two such storms since records began.

"Dozens upon dozens" of oceanfront buildings are at "imminent" risk of collapse after being damaged by Hurricane Ian, Florida officials have said, an alarming prospect in a state which saw almost 100 people killed in last year's Surfside condominium collapse.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in several low-lying areas, which include former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Airports and theme parks were also closed on Wednesday as authorities braced for extreme conditions.

'Statewide impact'

The hurricane's impact will be felt statewide, said Florida's division of emergency management.

Residents should expect coastal flooding, rip currents, tornadoes and beach erosion, it added.

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 34 east coast counties, saying it was “in an abundance of caution” so that local residents and businesses could prepare.

“While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,” Mr DeSantis said in a statement.