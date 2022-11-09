Storm Nicole closes Florida Airports as American Airlines issues 20 travel alerts

Orlando International Airport has announced that it will close flights on Wednesday, amid extreme weather conditions brought in by Storm Nicole.

Authorities at the Florida hub confirmed that the airport will close to all commercial flights from 4pm (local time) on Wednesday.

It is not yet known how long the airport, which is the closest hub to the hugely popular Walt Disney World Resort, will remain out of operation.

“We are reviewing expectations and the actions required with airlines to determine emergency operations plans over the next 24 hours to best judge when the situation will permit operations to resume,” airport authorities said.

“Preparations continue to intensify both inside and outside the terminal at Orlando International Airport as Tropical Storm Nicole currently makes its way towards the east coast of Florida.”

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for 20 airports as Storm Nicole gathers strength. AP Photo

Travellers who were due to fly to or from the airport have been advised to contact their individual airlines for assistance. Tourists are not able to stay overnight in the airport and passengers have been advised to make their own accommodation arrangements ahead of the storm.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport, which is located about 80 kilometres south-east of Orlando, is also closing to commercial flights on Wednesday. Authorities announced on Twitter that the hub will close to air traffic on Wednesday at 2pm, with further details on when it will reopen expected soon.

MLB will close at 2pm on Wednesday, November 9 due to Tropical Storm #Nicole. For flight info and updates, please contact your airline. As a reminder, the airport is not a designated shelter location. Stay tuned for updates and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/65zFuTU7GE — Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) (@FlyMLB) November 8, 2022

American Airlines has issued 20 travel alerts for airports expected to be impacted by the storm. They include Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and others in Florida; George Town, Freeport and others in the Bahamas, Savannah in Georgia and Providenciales in Turks and Caicos.

Passengers scheduled to travel with the largest airline in the US between Wednesday and Sunday to any of the listed airports can change their flights without additional fees.

Emirates, which operates flights between Dubai and Orlando International Airport, has not cancelled any services. A spokesperson for the airline advised The National that operations have not been impacted by the storm.

Florida's Walt Disney World theme park remains open despite Storm Nicole. Photo by Octavio Jones / Getty Images / AFP

Walt Disney World Resort — one of the world's most visited resorts — continues to operate as normal. The theme park advised visitors that it is closely monitoring the situation and will be “making necessary operational adjustments to maintain the safety of our Guests and Cast Members”.

Storm Nicole formed in the south-western Atlantic on Monday as a subtropical storm, but has continued to increase in strength as it whirls towards Florida with expected winds of 110 kilometres per hour and is expected to strengthen to Category 1 hurricane level.

An advisory from The National Hurricane Centre confirmed, “Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane later today and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida.”