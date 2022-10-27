Darrell Brooks convicted of killing 6 people at Waukesha Christmas parade

A US man on Wednesday was found guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens after ploughing his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year.

Darrell Brooks was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide as well as an additional 70 charges.

It took the judge 25 minutes to read all of the verdicts, a local media outlet reported.

Each conviction of first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks was accused of deliberately driving his vehicle into crowds celebrating an annual Christmas parade on November 21.

Those killed included an 8-year-old boy and three members of Dancing Grannies, a group of elderly women that dance in parades.

Sixty people were injured.

Victims and families were expected to provide statements during his sentencing. As the verdict was being read, one person in the gallery told Brooks to: “Burn in hell.”

Brooks told the court during closing arguments that he did not intend to hurt anyone.

Prosecutors told jurors that Brooks's refusal to stop after he had entered the parade route proved his intent to kill people.

“When you ride through a parade route and roll over children … your intent is known, Mr Brooks,” prosecutor Sue Opper said during her closing arguments.

Brooks elected to represent himself during the trial in which he floated conspiracy theories, engaged in shouting matches with the judge and surrounded himself with stacks of document boxes so the jury could not see him.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report