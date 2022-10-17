US first lady Jill Biden gives interview to conservative network Newsmax

US first lady Jill Biden has given an interview to right-wing network Newsmax TV, the same media outlet that has pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

The subject of the 20-minute interview will be the White House's “cancer moonshot” initiative and the breast cancer diagnoses of four of her friends, the network said. It added that she also discussed losing her son, Beau, to cancer.

“There are things Americans disagree with, but fighting cancer is one thing that unites Americans, and we're honoured to have Dr Biden talk of her efforts and President Biden's to combat this deadly condition,” Newsmax Media chief executive Christopher Ruddy said in statement.

The network's interview with Ms Biden will air at 9pm ET on Monday.

Newsmax anchor Nancy Brinker, a breast cancer survivor, conducted the interview with the first lady in Florida.

The interview also focused on Ms Biden's discussions with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, whom the Bidens hosted at the White House in July.

Though Newsmax was founded in 2014, it was not until after the 2020 election that it grew widely popular, especially among supporters of former president Donald Trump, as the conservative media outlet made a series of debunked claims about election rigging and voter fraud.

The interview followed a cancer event hosted by Ms Biden at Broward County's University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

Ms Biden on Sunday night also promoted the White House's cancer initiative at an NFL game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Videos circulating on social media show the first lady being greeted by boos and chants of “Let's Go Brandon” when she walked on to the pitch at Lincoln Financial Field.

She was the latest notable figure to receive an unwelcome response in Philadelphia, whose sports fans are notorious for booing Santa Claus and pelting opposing players with batteries.

The visits were part of a busy travel schedule for the first lady before the country's midterm elections. Last week, she visited Tennessee, Wisconsin and Georgia — battleground states facing tight congressional and gubernatorial races.

Mr Biden is scheduled to visit Florida next month to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Cryst, the Democrat challenging Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, the White House said.