Joe Biden to invoke JFK in 'cancer moonshot' initiative

Marking the 60th anniversary of John F Kennedy's moonshot address, President Joe Biden will highlight the efforts his administration has made to “end cancer as we know it”.

Mr Biden, who lost his son Beau to cancer in 2015, will present a new government-backed study aimed at identifying blood tests for the detection of at least one form of cancer. If successful, it would provide a less-invasive way of detecting cancer early, the White House said.

More than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US this year, the American Cancer Society forecasts. Breast cancer was expected to lead new diagnoses with more than 290,000 cases.

The American Cancer Society also projected 609,360 cancer-related deaths to occur in the US in 2022 — about 1,670 per day.

Mr Biden said in February that he hoped to slash cancer death rates in the US by 50 per cent within the next 25 years.

“Today, we have many of the building blocks needed to make significant progress combating cancer but we must come together to equitably deliver on this promise,” the White House said on Monday.

As part of his address from the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Mr Biden will also sign an executive order establishing an initiative to ensure innovative technology designed to eradicate cancer is manufactured in the US.

Mr Biden's 'cancer moonshot' drive was designed to invoke Kennedy's space programme, which received significant public backing.

However, Mr Biden's cancer programme is more modest and relies on private investment.

"When president Kennedy committed to putting a man on the Moon and bringing him back, the President … had the building blocks to know what was possible,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“Today, we have many of the building blocks needed to make significant progress preventing, detecting and treating cancer.

Joe Biden in 2011 with his son, US Army Captain Beau, who died from a cancer-related illness. AFP

Efforts to reduce cancer deaths are set to focus on lung cancer. Mostly attributable to smoking, lung cancer causes more cancer-related deaths in the US than any other, the American Cancer Society said.

More than 130,000 people this year are expected to die from the disease.

The American Cancer Society says lung screening has helped drive down the cancer death rate by 32 per cent from its peak in 1991 to 2019, the most recent year for which numbers are available.

Only 5 per cent those eligible are being screened for lung cancer, however.

“It’s tragic,” Dr Roy Herbst, a lung specialist at Yale Cancer Centre, told AP.

