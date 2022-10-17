Original iPhone sells for more than $39,000 at US auction

A factory-sealed original iPhone from 2007, the year Apple began selling the product, has sold for more than $39,000 at a US auction.

The unused 8GB iPhone originally cost $599 when it hit stores five months after the model was unveiled by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007.

In his speech, Jobs described the device as a “revolutionary and magical product”.

LCG Auction said the winning bid bought the 2007 gadget for $39,339.60.

“This factory-sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition,” the auction house said.

“Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal.

"All original — no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one.”

The first-generation iPhone has a 3.5-inch screen and a two-megapixel camera. It did not support third-party apps.

Time Magazine named the iPhone the “invention of the year” in 2007.

One of the trends of the year, Time reported, was that computing needs to happen in the real world as much as it does the cyberspace.

“It's a genuine hand-held, walk-around computer, the first device that really deserves the name,” it reported at the time.

The first-generation iPhone is now as much a historic product as a transformational one.

The iPhone 14, the latest generation, was released this year. Prices start at $799.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro each come with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max have 6.7-inch screens.

Users also now have access to a more advanced camera than the original model. The newest phones feature a 12MP Ultra Wide camera and TrueDepth with auto image stabilisation.

The iPhone 14 also carries up to one terabyte of data.

