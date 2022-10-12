Biden calls for resignations of Los Angeles City Council members caught in racist rant

Incendiary audio recordings between Los Angeles City Council members has not only set off a firestorm among rank-and-file politicians in the so-called “City of Angels”, it's also causing a ripple effect within the community that's made its way to the White House.

"The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"He believes that they all should resign. The language that was used during that conversation was unacceptable and it was appalling."

The turmoil began after a recording of racist and highly bigoted comments made by Latino members nearly a year ago were leaked to the public.

At the centre of the storm is Nury Martinez who can be heard saying that a fellow council member Mike Bonin, who is white, treated his young son, who is black, as an “accessory” and referred to the child as “Parece changuito,” or “he’s like a monkey”.

She also used a homophobic slur to denigrat Mr Bonin and called indigenous immigrants from the Mexican state of Oaxaca “tan feos,” or “so ugly”.

Ms Martinez, the first Latina appointed president of the City Council, was speaking with at least two other council members, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, who can be heard laughing and participating in the rhetoric.

Ms Martinez, who apologised for her remarks, has taken leave and was notably absent at a Tuesday council meeting where protesters shouted at Mr de Leon and Mr Cedillo to leave the room. A hush fell over the room as Mr Bonin came to the podium.

"Asking for forgiveness is a good first step first, well, it’s the second step because first you must resign and then ask for forgiveness," Mr Bonin said as the crowd cheered.

Other calls for the council members to resign have come from across the Democratic establishment, including from US Senator Alex Padilla, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso and other members of council.

Governor Gavin Newsom denounced the racist language, saying he was “encouraged that those involved have apologised and begun to take responsibility for their actions" but fell short of demanding resignations.

California Congressman Jimmy Gomez, who met with Ms Bass in "an emergency meeting with civic, faith, and justice leaders to start the process of coming together and healing".

"I am appalled by the racist, homophobic language and personal attacks made in a leaked audio recording of a meeting with City Council officials," Mr Gomez said in a letter to constituents.

"There’s no room for anti-blackness, anti-LGBTQ, anti-indigenous language in any shape or form. We must root it out. LA is hurting, and these past days have been painful."

The California Legislative Black Caucus said the recording “reveals an appalling effort to decentralise Black voices during the critical redistricting process".

Mr Biden on Wednesday begins a three-day trip of the US western states of Colorado, California and Oregon.

Los Angeles's rough sleepers -- in pictures