US hopes to deflect asteroid in key test of planetary defence

Nasa on Monday will attempt a feat humanity has never before accomplished: deliberately ramming a spacecraft into an asteroid to deflect its orbit, in a key test of our ability to stop cosmic objects from potentially devastating life on Earth.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) spaceship, launched from California last November, is fast approaching its target, which it will strike at about 22,500 kilometres per hour.

Neither the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, nor the big brother it orbits, called Didymos, pose any threat as the pair loop the Sun, passing about 11 million kilometres from Earth at nearest approach.

But Nasa has deemed the experiment important to carry out before an actual need is discovered.

By striking Dimorphos head on, Nasa hopes to push it into a smaller orbit, shaving 10 minutes off the time it takes to encircle Didymos — currently 11 hours and 55 minutes — a change that will be detected by ground telescopes in the days or weeks to come.

The proof-of-concept experiment will make a reality of what has before only been attempted in science fiction — notably in films such as Armageddon and Don't Look Up.

Expand Autoplay This image provided by the Southwest Research Institute depicts the 'Lucy' spacecraft approaching an asteroid. It will be the first space mission to explore a diverse population of small bodies known as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. AP Photo

As the craft propels itself through space, flying autonomously for the mission's final phase, its camera system will start to beam down the very first pictures of Dimorphos.

Minutes later, a toaster-sized satellite called LICIACube, which separated from Dart a few weeks ago, will make a close pass of the site to capture images of the collision and the ejecta — the pulverised rock thrown off by impact. Pictures will be sent back in the next weeks and months.

An array of telescopes, both on Earth and in space — including the recently operational James Webb — may be able to see a brightening cloud of dust from the collision.

Very few of the billions of asteroids and comets in our solar system are considered potentially hazardous to our planet, and none are expected in the next hundred years or so.

But “I guarantee to you that if you wait long enough, there will be an object”, said Nasa's Thomas Zurbuchen.

The 10km-wide Chicxulub asteroid, for example, struck Earth 66 million years ago, plunging the world into a long winter that led to the mass extinction of 75 per cent of all species, including the dinosaurs.

An asteroid the size of Dimorphos, by contrast, would only cause a regional impact, such as devastating a city, albeit with greater force than any nuclear bomb in history.

How much momentum Dart imparts on Dimorphos will depend on whether the asteroid is solid rock, or more like a “rubbish pile” of boulders bound by mutual gravity — a situation that's not yet known.

The shape of the asteroid is also not known, but Nasa engineers are confident Dart's SmartNav guidance system will hit its target.

If it misses, Nasa will have another shot in two years' time, with the spaceship containing enough fuel for one more pass.

But if it succeeds, the mission will mark the first step towards a world capable of defending itself from a future existential threat.

Expand Autoplay World Asteroid Day: a rendering of the Psyche asteroid

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report