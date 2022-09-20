Vegan meat company owner accused of chomping man's nose

An executive at a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a dispute outside an American football game led to him allegedly biting another man’s nose, officials said.

Beyond Meat chief operating officer Doug Ramsey has been accused of a road rage attack outside an Arkansas Razorbacks-Missouri State Bears game in Fayetteville, Arkansas, local television station KNWA reported.

A police report says Mr Ramsey, 53, attacked another man who tried to inch in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on the Beyond Meat executive’s sport utility vehicle.

A police officer responding to the reported disturbance arrived to find “two males with bloody faces", the report states.

After speaking with Mr Ramsey, the other man and a witness, the officer determined that Mr Ramsey had gotten out of his SUV and “punched through the back windshield” of the other car.

The driver of the other vehicle said he emerged from his car and Mr Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body” and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose”, the officer reported.

That man and the witness also reported hearing Mr Ramsey “threaten to kill” the man.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages from the station and The Associated Press seeking comment.

