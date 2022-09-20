Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said on Monday that the company would ask for an exemption from sanctions against Iran to provide its Starlink satellite broadband service in the country.

Mr Musk made the announcement on Twitter amid widespread protests in Iran over the death of a woman in police custody.

Some people on Twitter asked him to provide the satellite-based internet stations.

Access to social media and some content is tightly restricted in Iran and internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported "near-total" disruption to internet connectivity in the capital of the Kurdish region on Monday, linking it to the protests.

Iran's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran's mission to the UN and the US Bureau of Industry and Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ℹ️ Update: Four protesters are reported killed in #Iran's Kurdish region as authorities open fire and impose a ~3.5 hour regional internet blackout. The incident follows partial disruptions in Tehran and other cities from Friday #Mahsa_Amini



📰 Report: https://t.co/8cCHIJAADQ pic.twitter.com/e5EUZIw0Bq — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 19, 2022

Mr Musk did not specify from which country Starlink would seek exemptions, but Iran faces broad-based sanctions.

SpaceX is aiming to rapidly expand Starlink, and it is racing rival satellite communications companies including OneWeb, and Amazon's as yet unlaunched Project Kuiper.