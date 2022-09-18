Joe Biden arrives in UK for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain late Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Mr Biden's plane arrived at London Stansted Airport outside the capital just before 10:00 pm UK time.

He is expected to pay his respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin and meet the new King Charles III on Sunday ahead of Monday's state funeral.

However, a planned meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has been cancelled.

Instead, they will hold a "full bilateral meeting" at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, her Downing Street office said.

It did not provide further details on why the original meeting with Mr Biden had been cancelled.

Mr Biden is among many world leaders traveling to the United Kingdom to honour Queen Elizabeth’s long reign.

Along with first lady Jill Biden, he was greeted at the airport by UK Ambassador Jane Hartley, Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst and others.

After the queen’s death, Mr Biden issued a proclamation directing that all American flags be flown at half staff “as a mark of respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II” until sunset on the day of her interment.

Before coming to London, he spoke with the king to offer his condolences and went to the British Embassy as well.