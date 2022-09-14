US calls for ‘third-party’ mediation in energy row between Erbil and Baghdad

US President Joe Biden's administration is calling for third-party mediation between Iraq's Kurdistan region and the central government in Baghdad to resolve an ongoing dispute over oil and natural gas rights.

Barbara Leaf, US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, said on Wednesday that she had made the recommendation to Iraqi leaders during her visit to the country earlier this month.

“What I suggested was that Baghdad and Erbil [where Kurdish leadership is based] discuss arrangements to take this into third-party negotiations or some other such venue so that, essentially, they could provide the space for discussions of a technical nature,” Ms Leaf said in a press briefing.

A settlement “is long overdue and quite necessary”, she added.

The dispute is focused on a federal court decision in February that ruled that a 2007 oil and gas law in the Kurdistan region was unconstitutional and that Erbil must hand its crude oil supplies over to the central government. In addition to raising hackles in both Baghdad and Erbil, it has also been a sticking point in government formation attempts.

The stalemate over the Cabinet formation led to a flare of violence in Baghdad this month, with supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr taking to the streets and occupying government buildings inside the Green Zone.

“The recent outbreak of violence in Baghdad was a source of great concern to us here,” Ms Leaf said.

“I delivered a straightforward message to a range of senior governmental leaders, including the prime minister, the president, the Council of Representatives speaker, saying that there is an urgent need for Iraq's political leaders to come together for an inclusive dialogue to make important compromises that will chart a way out of Iraq's current crisis over government formation.”

But the senior US official also stressed the need for dialogue with Mr Al Sadr and his supporters.

“Iraqis themselves told me how important it is that Sayed Moqtada Al Sadr‘s voice be heard. What I was arguing for was that Iraqi leaders engage in a wholly inclusive set of discussions and take all constituencies, hopes and aspirations into consideration,” she said.

Ms Leaf stressed that Iraq's grinding impasse over government formation is undermining the country’s potential.

Asked about her trip to Israel and the West Bank, which Axios reported was driven by Washington’s concern over the security situation and fears of a collapse of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Ms Leaf said more security co-operation between the PA and the US is always encouraged.

“The security conditions in the West Bank concern us greatly, but they also concern Israel and they also concern the Palestinian Authority. Our part in this is to ensure that to the greatest degree possible that security co-operation is robust,” she said.

She did, however, voice concern over the economic situation in the West Bank and Gaza, and urged Israel and the PA to work together on key economic and security issues while avoiding unilateral actions.

